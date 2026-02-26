The stakes just got even higher in the AEW World Title picture.

And now the violence element is officially locked in.

Hangman Page and MJF came face-to-face during Wednesday’s episode of AEW Dynamite in Denver, Colorado, with the match stipulation for their upcoming showdown hanging in the balance.

As previously announced, Page has already put a career-altering condition on the line: if he loses, he will never challenge for the AEW World Championship again.

MJF, the reigning champion, countered with a high-risk proposal of his own — a literal coin flip to determine the stipulation. If Page won the toss, he would get his requested Texas Death Match. If he lost, MJF’s stipulation would take effect: a one-way No DQ match where Page would be disqualified for using any weapons, while MJF would be free to do whatever he pleased.

MJF flipped the coin, and it landed on heads, seemingly granting him control of the stipulation.

Or so it appeared.

Page demanded to inspect the coin, but MJF refused and attempted to leave the ring. That’s when JetSpeed and Brodido stepped in, physically blocking the champion’s exit and preventing him from escaping the confrontation.

Moments later, AEW President Tony Khan informed Tony Schiavone that the coin had been rigged. As a result, Page’s original demand stands.

The match will now officially be contested under Texas Death Match rules.

No more games.

No more loopholes.

AEW Revolution 2026 takes place on March 15 from Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, CA.

