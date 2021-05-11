The Miz vs. Damian Priest at Sunday’s WWE WrestleMania Backlash pay-per-view will now be a Lumberjack Match.

Tonight’s RAW saw Priest defeat John Morrison in singles action. The stipulation was that if Morrison won, he would get to pick the stipulation for Priest vs. The Miz at WrestleMania Backlash, but Priest would get to pick the stipulation if he won. Priest picked a Lumberjack Match stipulation so The Miz will no longer be able to run away from him.

It was teased on tonight’s RAW that WrestleMania Backlash will mark the end of the lengthy feud between Priest and The Miz.

The first-ever WrestleMania Backlash pay-per-view will take place on May 16 from the WWE ThunderDome at the Yuengling Center in Tampa, Florida. Below is the updated card:

WWE Universal Title Match

Cesaro vs. Roman Reigns (c)

Triple Threat for the WWE Title

Braun Strowman vs. Drew McIntyre vs. Bobby Lashley (c)

SmackDown Women’s Title Match

Bayley vs. Bianca Belair (c)

Triple Threat for the RAW Women’s Title

Charlotte Flair vs. Asuka vs. Rhea Ripley (c)

SmackDown Tag Team Titles Match

Rey Mysterio and Dominik Mysterio vs. Dolph Ziggler and Robert Roode (c)

Lumberjack Match

Damian Priest vs. The Miz

