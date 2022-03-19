Sami Zayn vs. Johnny Knoxville will now be an Anything Goes match at WrestleMania 38.
Tonight’s WWE SmackDown on FOX featured a backstage with Zayn, who complained about how Knoxville has gotten under his skin and ruined his life with juvenile tricks. Zayn then challenged Knoxville, if he has the balls, to accept an “Anything Goes” stipulation for their match on WrestleMania Sunday. WWE later aired a message from Knoxville and he accepted the stipulation.
WrestleMania 38 will take place on Saturday, April 2 and Sunday, April 3 from AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. Below is the current announced card, along with rumored and expected matches, plus related videos from SmackDown:
WRESTLEMANIA SATURDAY – APRIL 2:
SmackDown Women’s Title Match
Ronda Rousey vs. Charlotte Flair (c)
RAW Women’s Title Match
Bianca Belair vs. Becky Lynch (c)
SmackDown Tag Team Titles Match
Shinsuke Nakamura and Rick Boogs vs. The Usos (c)
Logan Paul and The Miz vs. Rey Mysterio and Dominik Mysterio
Drew McIntyre vs. Happy Baron Corbin
Kevin Owens hosts The KO Show with special guest WWE Hall of Famer Steve Austin
WRESTLEMANIA SUNDAY- APRIL 3:
Winner Takes All Title Unification Match
WWE Champion Brock Lesnar vs. WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns
Triple Threat for the WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles
Liv Morgan and Rhea Ripley vs. Naomi and Sasha Banks vs. Carmella and Queen Zelina Vega (c)
Anything Goes Match
Johnny Knoxville vs. Sami Zayn
Pat McAfee vs. Austin Theory
CONFIRMED MATCHES TO BE ASSIGNED A NIGHT:
RAW Tag Team Titles Match
The Street Profits vs. Randy Orton and Riddle (c)
WWE Hall of Famer Edge vs. AJ Styles
UNCONFIRMED, RUMORED OR EXPECTED MATCHES:
Seth Rollins vs. Cody Rhodes
WrestleMania Women’s Battle Royal
Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods vs. Sheamus and Ridge Holland
WWE Intercontinental Title Match
TBA vs. Ricochet (c)
WWE United States Title Match
Damian Priest vs. Finn Balor (c)
Knoxville accepts @SamiZayn's #WrestleMania challenge!@realjknoxville | #SmackDown pic.twitter.com/mYG0vX9ypB
— WWE on FOX (@WWEonFOX) March 19, 2022
Will @realjknoxville accept Sami Zayn's challenge? @SamiZayn | #SmackDown pic.twitter.com/saKzuGsuq4
— WWE on FOX (@WWEonFOX) March 19, 2022
.@SamiZayn wants to make his match with @realjknoxville at #WrestleMania ANYTHING GOES!#SmackDown pic.twitter.com/4qebv0v68r
— WWE (@WWE) March 19, 2022
"I accept, shnookums!"
If @SamiZayn wants ANYTHING GOES at #WrestleMania Sunday, he's got it! @realjknoxville #SmackDown pic.twitter.com/eevfwFXZMr
— WWE (@WWE) March 19, 2022
Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.