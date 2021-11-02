New Japan Pro Wrestling issued the following press release announcing the stipulation for the KOPW 2021 championship match between Toru Yano and The Great O-Khan at this Saturday’s Power Struggle pay per view. Fans have voted and decided that the two men will compete in a traditional amateur wrestling bout. Full details can be found below.

After 25,826 votes were cast in the worldwide in the KOPW 2021 match poll online, a winner has been determined, and rules now set for Toru Yano and Great-O-Khan’s clash on November 6 at Power Struggle.

Yano swept both international and Japanese votes, with the final total numbers as follows:

Great-O-Khan- Kiss My Feet Match: 3,801 votes (14.72%)

Toru Yano- Amateur Rules Match: 22,025 votes (85.28%)

The two will now face off for the KOPW 2021 trophy in an Amateur Rules Match! The match will consist of two three minute periods with amateur scoring applied.

Power Struggle will take place on November 6 live on NJPW World, with English coverage following on demand.