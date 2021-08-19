New Japan Pro Wrestling issued the following press release announcing the Toru Yano vs. Chase Owens KOPW 2021 title match that takes place at the September 4th Wrestle Grand Slam from the MetLife Dome will be contested under No-DQ rules and will be an I-QUIT matchup. Full details, including the final numbers from the fan polls, can be found below.

After 17,598 votes were cast worldwide in the KOPW 2021 match poll online, a winner has been determined, and rules now set for Chase Owens and Toru Yano’s clash on September 4 on night one of Wrestle Grand Slam in MetLife Dome.

Toru Yano got a overwhelming victory over Chase Owens by winning 76.4% of the domestic vote and 72.1% of the international vote. The final total numbers are as follows:

Chase Owens- Texas Strap Match: 4,316 votes (24.53%)

Toru Yano- No-DQ I Quit Match: 13,282 votes (75.47%)

The two will now face off for the KOPW 2021 trophy in a No-DQ I quit Match! There will be no pinfalls or disqualifications, and the only way to win is to make an opponent verbally quit on the microphone.

Wrestle Grand Slam in MetLife Dome will take place on September 4 live on NJPW World.