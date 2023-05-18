Dijak vs. Ilja Dragunov in a Last Man Standing match has been confirmed for WWE NXT Battleground.

This week’s NXT featured backstage segments with Dragunov taking forms of punishment from Dijak, only to taunt him and declare that he is still standing. The series of vignettes then ended with Dijak smiling at the “still standing” line, and WWE has booked the match for Battleground.

Dragunov and Dijak have feuded for several weeks now, but this will be their second match. Dragunov defeated Dijak by DQ when Dijak shoved the referee down, then used a steel chair on Dragunov.

The 2023 NXT Battleground Premium Live Event is scheduled for Sunday, May 28 from the Tsongas Center in Lowell, Massachusetts. Below is the updated card, along with the related clip from NXT:

NXT Title Match

Bron Breakker vs. Carmelo Hayes (c)

NXT Women’s Title Tournament Finals

Cora Jade or Lyra Valkyria vs. Tiffany Stratton or Roxanne Perez

Triple Threat for the NXT North American Title

Joe Gacy vs. Tyler Bate vs. Wes Lee (c)

NXT Heritage Cup Title Match

Dragon Lee vs. Noam Dar (c)

Match held under British Rounds Rules.

Last Man Standing Match

Dijak vs. Ilja Dragunov

