A stipulation has been announced for Friday’s Undisputed WWE Universal Title match on SmackDown.

As we’ve noted, Riddle defeated Sami Zayn on last week’s post-Hell In a Cell edition of SmackDown and due to the stipulation, Riddle has now earned a title match with Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns on this week’s blue brand show.

In an update, this week’s RAW opened up with Paul Heyman on MizTV with The Miz. Riddle ended up interrupting the interview, which led to a back & forth with Heyman. Heyman then revealed that if Riddle loses to Reigns on Friday night, Riddle can no longer challenge for the Undisputed WWE Universal Title as long as Reigns is the champion.

It’s believed that Reigns will retain over Riddle this Friday, then defend against Randy Orton at WWE SummerSlam on July 31 in Nashville, and wrap the summer with a title defense against Drew McIntyre at WWE Clash at The Castle on September 3 in Cardiff.

The updated line-up for this week’s SmackDown from the Target Center in Minneapolis looks like this:

* Madcap Moss vs. Happy Baron Corbin in a Last Laugh match

* Money In the Bank qualifying matches for SmackDown continue

* Max Dupri reveals his first client for the Maximum Male Models agency

* Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns defends against Riddle. If Riddle loses, he can no longer challenge for the title as long as Reigns is champion

