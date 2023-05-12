Impact Wrestling has announced a No Disqualification stipulation for the Under Siege main event.

PCO vs. Impact World Champion Steve Maclin was previously announced for Under Siege, but now the match will be held under No DQ rules. Thursday’s Impact saw Maclin make his first successful title defense over Rhino, but a post-match attack on the challenger led to Impact President Scott D’Amore announcing the stipulation.

The 2023 Impact Under Siege event will take place on Friday, May 26 from the Western Fair District Agriplex in London, Ontario, Canada. The show will air live on FITE TV, Impact Plus and on YouTube for Ultimate Insiders. Below is the updated announced card:

No DQ Match for the Impact World Title

PCO vs. Steve Maclin (c)

Last Chance Match for the Impact Knockouts World Title Match

Jordynne Grace vs. Deonna Purrazzo (c)

If Grace loses, she can no longer challenge for the title as long as Purrazzo is champion.

Impact X-Division Title Match

Chris Sabin vs. Trey Miguel (c)

#1 Contender’s Fatal 6 Way

Moose vs. Eddie Edwards vs. Jonathan Gresham vs. Yuya Uemura vs. Alex Shelley vs. Frankie Kazarian

Winner earns future Impact World Title shot.

Open Contract Match

Trinity vs. TBA (spoiler)

Nick Aldis vs. Kenny King

The Design (Deaner, Kon, Angels) vs. Sami Callihan and two mystery partners

