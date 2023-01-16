New Japan Pro Wrestling issued the following press release announcing the stipulation for the KOPW Title match between Shingo Takagi and The Great-O-Khan at this Sunday’s New Beginning In Nagoya.
After fan voting it was determined that the two men will meet in an MMA Rules matchup, where you can only win by KO, TKO, or submission. Full details are below.
This past weekend saw Great-O-Khan and Shingo Takagi go to the Twitter polls in order to determine the stipulations for their meeting Sunday in Nagoya.
With Takagi proposing a return of the 30 count fall match he had with Taichi last spring, and O-Khan requesting a mixed martial arts rules match, 29,617 votes were cast worldwide with the following results:
Shingo Takagi: 11,625 (39.3%)
Great-O-Khan: 17,992 (60.7%)
O-Khan has won the poll, and Sunday the KOPW 2023 will be contested under mixed martial arts rules with gi! Additionally, per Takagi’s own suggestion, O-Khan’s victory in the vote means that Shingo’s number one contendership status to the IWGP World Heavyweight Championship will be on the line as well as the KOPW belt Sunday!