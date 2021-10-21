WWE has announced changes to two big matches at Crown Jewel.
It was announced on the Crown Jewel Kickoff pre-show that Brock Lesnar vs. WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns will now be a No DQ match, and the No Holds Barred match between Bobby Lashley and WWE Hall of Famer Bill Goldberg will also have a Falls Count Anywhere stipulation.
UPDATE: WWE has pulled the Lesnar vs. Reigns stipulation already. Click here for details.
Stay tuned for more on WWE Crown Jewel and be sure to join us for live coverage at this link. Below is the updated card:
No DQ Match for the WWE Universal Title
Brock Lesnar vs. Roman Reigns (c)
WWE Title Match
Drew McIntyre vs. Big E (c)
Triple Threat for the SmackDown Women’s Title
Sasha Banks vs. Bianca Belair vs. Becky Lynch (c)
RAW Tag Team Titles Match
AJ Styles and Omos vs. Randy Orton and Riddle (c)
No Holds Barred Falls Count Anywhere Match
Bobby Lashley vs. WWE Hall of Famer Bill Goldberg
Hell In a Cell Match
Seth Rollins vs. WWE Hall of Famer Edge
Queen’s Crown Tournament Finals
Zelina Vega vs. Doudrop
King of the Ring Tournament Finals
Finn Balor vs. Xavier Woods
Mansoor vs. Mustafa Ali
Kickoff Pre-show
SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos vs. Cedric Alexander and Shelton Benjamin
