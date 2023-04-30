Stokely Hathaway loves to joke.

The AEW star and manager of The Firm recently appeared on Talk Is Jericho to discuss his feud with FTW Champion HOOK. The two faced off in a No-DQ matchup on the March 22nd episode of AEW Dynamite, a bout the Handsome Devil ended up winning with ease. Hathaway tells Jericho that he joked about shooting on HOOK with ECW legend, Taz.

Right before we went out, I told Taz that I was gonna shoot on HOOK and pin him clean and then Taz looked at me with like a death stare and then he laughed so… Taz would’ve hit the ring, HOOK would’ve choked me out. Yeah, yeah. They just would’ve jumped me in Kansas City.

Later in the interview, Hathaway recalls a number of producers coming up to him in NXT and telling him to do something about his eyes during promos.

It was one promo I cut and this was in NXT and it was like the next week, I had like six different producers and agents come up to me and they were like, ‘Hey man, can you do something about your eyes?’ And I was like, ‘What?’ And they were like, ‘Yeah. It’s just, you know, they get a little big at times’ and I was like, ‘Well, that’s just my eyes. I can’t really do anything unless I get surgery and if you wanna pay for it, sure’ but, yeah. It’s been a blessing and a curse (having ‘crazy eyes’).

Hathaway also opened up about his work with The Firm and how the group has transitioned into more of a comedy group. You can read about that here.

(H/T and transcribed by Post Wrestling)