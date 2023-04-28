Stokely Hathaway opens up about his decision to sign with AEW.

The manager of the Firm spoke on this topic during a recent interview on the Talk Is Jericho podcast, where he revealed that FTR’s Dax Harwood played a key role in his negotiations with AEW President, Tony Khan.

I was available and Dax (Harwood) is one of my good friends. We were talking back and forth, and he sent me a screenshot. He was having a conversation with Tony (Khan) and the screenshot was Tony just being like, ‘LET’S GO!!!!!!!’ in all caps with 37 exclamation marks. That was the beginning of the talks of me coming in.

Hathaway later recalls his first meeting with Jericho before mentioning that he was on a handshake deal with Khan before he made his debut at Double or Nothing 2022.

We didn’t meet face-to-face until I would say Double or Nothing. I met you [Jericho], and you were like, ‘who is this guy?’ I walked in and half the people knew me. I was not signed, I was just backstage. I debuted, it was a handshake deal, and it became official a few hours after that.

While he mainly manages in AEW Hathaway did step into the ring with FTW Champion HOOK earlier this year. His group, The Firm, is currently at odds with the recently reunited Hardy Boyz.

(H/T and transcribed by Fightful)