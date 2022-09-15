Tonight’s AEW Dynamite from Albany featured a segment with manager Stokely Hathaway, and his recently assembled faction of stars including W. Morrissey, Ethan Page, Lee Moriarty, and The Gunn Club (Austin & Colten).

Hathaway introduced the group as The Firm, and told the AEW fans that they will always be a friend to MJF, which is why they helped him win the Casino Ladder match at ALL OUT 10 days ago. However, MJF and The Firm will now go their separate ways until they need each other once again. Hathaway then made each member’s intentions going forward. Moriarty hopes to go for the ROH Pure title, Page for the All Atlantic title, and the Gunn Club the tag team titles. As for Morrissey, he is ready to just start wrecking people.

Check out the full promo below.

