The original WWE NXT UK Title belt has been recovered, and champion WALTER has it back in his possession.

You may remember how the belt was stolen back in December 2019, and WALTER received a new strap a month later. The title was stolen during a “smash and grab” incident to WALTER’s rental car while he was in Chicago for EVOLVE 141.

In an update, TikTok user @vndschicago posted videos this week revealing how he bought the original stolen title, and then realized that he had purchased an authentic WWE title belt. He returned the belt to WWE, and WWE sent him back a replica signed by WALTER, Triple H and Shawn Michaels as a show of gratitude.

The TikTok user is a wrestling belt collector, and revealed that he bought the title in the same neighborhood it was stolen, Logan Square.

Michaels and Triple H confirmed the story during a “Takeover: Stand and Deliver” media call this week. Triple H joked that WALTER was going to chop the chest of the thief when he finds out who it is. Michaels said this was a pretty cool story to hear, and WALTER thought the same. Michaels also noted that he never lost a title back in the day, adding that the wrestlers used to carry their title in small Halliburton cases, which they were able to check through security at airports. Michaels said it’s pretty amazing and incredible that he carried his titles most of the time and never lost one.

WALTER retained his title over Tommaso Ciampa at Takeover Night One this week, and then retained over Rampage Brown at Thursday’s NXT UK Prelude special.

You can see the related TikTok videos below:

