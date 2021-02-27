-WWE Hall of Famer Stone Cold Steve Austin will be appearing on an upcoming episode of the popular Kelly Clarkson show to promote his USA program, “Straight Up Steve Austin.”
-MVP took to Twitter following last night’s edition of Friday Night SmackDown to compliment former United States champion Apollo Crews on his new heel persona, where the Hurt Business leader writes, “It took you long enough young lion.”
It took you long enough young lion.
😏 https://t.co/S9UcK2Fggn
— MVP (@The305MVP) February 27, 2021