While the jury is still out regarding whether or not ‘Stone Cold’ Steve Austin will make a WWE television return on Monday’s episode of WWE Raw, we can confirm that pro wrestling fans will hear from “The Texas Rattlesnake” on ‘3:16 Day’.

On Friday, SiriusXM’s Busted Open announced that the WWE Hall of Fame legend will be appearing on their popular program on Monday in honor of ‘3:16 Day’.

“Just announced,” the social media announcement began. “We will have Steve Austin LIVE on Busted Open with David LaGreca and Bully Ray MONDAY for ‘3:16’ Day!”

As noted, there have been rumors of Steve Austin returning on WWE TV on the ‘3:16 Day’ Raw in Texas this coming Monday night.

Advertised for the 3/16 WWE Raw in San Antonio are the returns of Roman Reigns and Brock Lesnar, as well as El Grande Americano vs. OG El Grande Americano.

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