“Stone Cold” Steve Austin recently shared high praise for two current WWE stars, highlighting Chelsea Green’s fearless approach and calling Kevin Owens a future Hall of Fame-caliber talent.

Speaking with The Takedown on SI in celebration of 3:16 Day, the WWE Hall of Famer reflected on what it takes to stand out in the wrestling business. During the interview, Austin pointed to Green as someone who isn’t afraid to take risks creatively, something he believes is critical for success in the industry.

“You’re an idiot when you first join the business,” Austin said. “You just are, unless you’re Shawn Michaels and you kind of get it from day one. When you’re starving and you’re making $15 and $20 a night, you realize that you better get good pretty quick and learn how to reach people on an emotional level, so you can start making some money. I think that Chelsea Green does that a lot of time. She’s pretty fearless out there. On a creative note, she’ll go for it, and it’s done well for her.”

Austin also spoke about Kevin Owens. According to Austin, Owens’ body of work has already secured his place among the all-time greats.

“I called Kevin a couple of months ago,” Austin said. “I think he’s got a great doctor, according to him, and I threw out a name that I’d heard good things about. I care about the guy. Love the guy. He’s a Hall of Fame talent. I don’t know how he banged his neck up, but he took a lot of bumps. He did a lot of stuff.

“It’s a rough business, right. No matter what style you work, you’re going to take a bump. And even the most simple bump can be the devastating bump. Although it looks normal, that sets off some chain reaction, or is the straw that breaks the camel’s back and there’s that injury. So, hey, injuries happen. I stay in touch with him a little bit and I wish him nothing but the best.”

Owens underwent neck surgery last year, and Austin noted that he reached out to check on the former Universal Champion during his recovery. The WWE legend made it clear that he continues to support Owens and hopes to see him doing well moving forward.