In addition to Bianca Belair confirming an injury, the WrestleMania 41 Behind-The-Scenes Vlog that WWE released via YouTube on Thursday also featured a cool moment between WWE Hall of Fame legend “Stone Cold” Steve Austin and reigning WWE Women’s World Champion IYO SKY.

Fresh off of her epic triple-threat victory over Rhea Ripley and Bianca Belair in the WrestleMania 41 Sunday opening match, IYO SKY was given high-praise by “The Texas Rattlesnake” backstage at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada.

“That f**king match was killer,” Austin told SKY right after the bout wrapped up. “That was a f**king great match. Very physical,” he added. “Congrats.”

A fired-up and appreciative SKY responded, “I’m so happy, I’m so honored. Thank you very much. Thank you.”

Watch the complete WrestleMania 41 behind-the-scenes vlog via the YouTube player embedded below.