Will the Steve Austin podcast ever make a return?

“The Texas Rattlesnake” is actually currently contemplating such a move.

During his appearance on The Ariel Helwani Show earlier this week, WWE Hall of Fame legend “Stone Cold” Steve Austin was given high praise by the MMA journalist for his interviewing skills.

The compliment led to “The Bionic Redneck” revealing that he has actually been mulling over a decision on whether or not to bring back his wildly popular podcast.

“I guess I got lucky because I looked at a lot of people when I first started doing the podcast and interviewing people, and when you first start talking to people, even though you’ve been talking your whole life, interviewing is something different,” Austin said when Helwani complimented him on his interviewing skills. “It’s a learned skill. I guess I grabbed onto it okay. I wouldn’t say I’m the best by any stretch.”

From there, Austin revealed that he has been thinking about dusting off his podcast with a potential fresh approach.

“I’ve been thinking a little bit about starting back in the podcast business,” Austin stated. “I think my podcast aired five years ago. I’ve been thinking about getting back in the game. Maybe something more about my life than interviewing people. I’m trying to make a decision on that.”

Austin hosted the Steve Austin Show, the Steve Austin Show: Uncensored and The Broken Skull Sessions podcasts after wrapping up his legendary in-ring career.

