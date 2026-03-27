“Stone Cold” Steve Austin may be long retired from in-ring competition, but the WWE Hall of Famer is still stacking up wins.

Just in a very different arena these days.

This time, the victory came in the world of off-road racing.

According to a social media post from Kawasaki, Austin competed in the Prospector 250 event hosted by VORRA Off-Road Racing in Nevada last weekend, where he took first place in the Stock Mod Pro category.

The accomplishment didn’t stop there.

Austin also finished eighth overall out of 45 total competitors, clocking in at five hours and 45 minutes, well ahead of the only other racer in his class, who finished at six hours and 10 minutes.

Off-road racing has quietly become one of Austin’s biggest passions in recent years, and it even impacted his WWE schedule.

His preparation for the grueling 250-mile race reportedly kept him from appearing on the March 16 episode of WWE Raw.

The build for the race itself was no small feat either. It reportedly took six to seven months to complete the vehicle Austin drove under his “Broken Skull Racing” banner, complete with his signature “316” number.

After the race, Austin reflected on the experience in a video shared to Instagram.

“We just got finished running the race, a 250-mile race called the Prospector 250 in Yerington, Nevada. We came in first in our class and eighth overall out of 45 cars,” Austin said in an Instagram video. “My class was only two cars deep, so I came in first. But the biggest takeaway from that was eighth overall out of 45 cars. And we will have more cars in my class at the next race.”

Safe to say, the Texas Rattlesnake is still raising hell, just on dirt tracks instead of inside the squared circle.

Looking ahead, Austin is currently advertised for WWE World during WrestleMania 42 weekend in Las Vegas this April.