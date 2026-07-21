“Stone Cold” Steve Austin added another accomplishment to his resume over the weekend, picking up a class victory in off-road racing despite battling issues throughout the event.
Off-road racing has become a major passion for the WWE Hall of Famer, who now operates his own team, Broken Skull Racing. Austin competed in the Night Vision 250 in Fallon, Nevada, where he captured the Stock Mod class victory, finishing ahead of the two other drivers entered in the division.
Overall, Austin crossed the finish line 13th out of 36 competitors with a total time of 5:46:25.
The win didn’t come easily, however. Austin later admitted he was surprised to come away with the class victory after encountering multiple problems during the race.
One of the biggest challenges came when a “huge rock” ended up in the middle of the course. While Austin was able to avoid the kind of impact that would have ended his race, the close call forced him to drive conservatively for much of the event to protect his vehicle.
Despite the setbacks, Austin’s careful approach paid off as the WWE legend was still able to secure the win in his category.
We qualified 8th and were running really good for almost a lap when some issues came up. We ran most of the race at a conservative pace to cross the finish line and get podium points. I was surprised we won our class. We looked at the car last night and are working on the fix for the next race in 5 weeks.
Midway thru the race a huge rock was kicked out in the middle of the course. We had just dodged a previous rock and this was a race ending situation as this was the kind of rock that would rip a complete front corner off the car. I squared up and went right over the top of it. The impact rattled the skeletons of both myself and my co driver. The front bumper and skid plate built by @teixeiratech took most of the damage and protected the car for the most part. The H2 shot up in the air, came back down, and we kept going. That could have easily taken us out of the race. But we got by, and promptly marked it as a DANGER for the next few laps. I did not want to hit that sucker again…