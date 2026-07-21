“Stone Cold” Steve Austin added another accomplishment to his resume over the weekend, picking up a class victory in off-road racing despite battling issues throughout the event.

Off-road racing has become a major passion for the WWE Hall of Famer, who now operates his own team, Broken Skull Racing. Austin competed in the Night Vision 250 in Fallon, Nevada, where he captured the Stock Mod class victory, finishing ahead of the two other drivers entered in the division.

Overall, Austin crossed the finish line 13th out of 36 competitors with a total time of 5:46:25.

The win didn’t come easily, however. Austin later admitted he was surprised to come away with the class victory after encountering multiple problems during the race.

One of the biggest challenges came when a “huge rock” ended up in the middle of the course. While Austin was able to avoid the kind of impact that would have ended his race, the close call forced him to drive conservatively for much of the event to protect his vehicle.

Despite the setbacks, Austin’s careful approach paid off as the WWE legend was still able to secure the win in his category.