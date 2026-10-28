“Stone Cold” Steve Austin has officially wrapped up his first season as an off-road racer, and the WWE Hall of Famer already has his sights set on an even busier schedule in 2027.

The wrestling legend has spent much of 2026 competing with the Valley Off-Road Racing Association (VORRA) in Nevada, where he races under the Broken Skull Racing banner.

Austin concluded his inaugural season at Monster Dash 2026 on October 24. Despite a strong qualifying performance and promising start, he was unable to finish the second moto.

Taking to social media on Wednesday, Austin reflected on his first year behind the wheel and confirmed that Broken Skull Racing will return to the Stock Mod division next season.

“The 2026 Broken Skull Racing season is over. We compete in Stock Mod division, and will stay there again for 2027 season,” Austin wrote. “Thanks to Valley Off-Road Racing Association for the great races this year. We will run the VORRA schedule next year and will also hit KOH, Mint, V2R. Thanks to our sponsors for all the help.”

Austin’s racing career got off to an impressive start, as he captured victories in the Stock Mod category during his first two events.

Things became more challenging during the latter portion of the season, however. At August’s Stomping Grounds 300, Austin made a mistake that ended his race prematurely and resulted in what he described as “pretty good damage” to his vehicle.

The former WWE Champion competes in a Kawasaki race car sporting the number 316, a tribute to his iconic “Austin 3:16” catchphrase.

Austin has devoted considerable time to his newfound passion for off-road racing since retiring from WWE and decreasing his activity in the podcasting world.