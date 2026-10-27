A piece of “Stone Cold” Steve Austin’s WWE history has fetched a six-figure price at auction.

A knee brace worn by the WWE Hall of Famer during his legendary run in 1999 recently sold for $225,700 through Heritage Auctions.

The item, listed as a “Circa 1999 Stone Cold Steve Austin Match Worn & Signed Knee Brace,” came with a WWE letter of authenticity signed by Linda McMahon.

The 16-inch Don Joy knee brace features visible signs of wear from Austin’s time in the ring, including scratches, paint loss and damage to one of its fasteners. Three of the four Velcro fasteners remain functional, while a broken top button may have contributed to the brace being retired from in-ring use.

Austin also signed the brace in gold paint pen, adding the date “5-8-99” near his signature. A WWF authentication sticker appears alongside the date.

The auction listing described the significance of the item during Austin’s run as WWE’s biggest star.

“This knee brace is from the early 2000’s when Austin was keeping WWE alive in its fight with WCW for the top wrestling spot,” the description stated.

In addition to the WWE documentation, the brace was accompanied by letters of authenticity from Heritage Auctions, PSA/DNA and Beckett Authentication Services.

The sale comes as another piece of WWE memorabilia recently commanded an even larger price.

Conrad Thompson revealed that a WWE “Red Letter” Intercontinental Championship belt sold for $716,750 through Heritage Auctions, setting a new record for the most expensive professional wrestling championship belt ever sold.