Storyline Update on Keith Lee After Fireball Angle, Backstage Video

As noted, last night’s WWE NXT episode saw NXT Champion Keith Lee take a fireball to the face when opening the contract for his “Takeover: XXX” match with Karrion Kross, right after Kross inked the contract and Scarlett kissed it before sending it back to him.

WWE issued a storyline update today and noted that Lee left a local medical facility after being taken away in an ambulance last night. They promised an extensive update in the NXT Injury Report coming out today.

Below is WWE Network exclusive footage of Lee being taken away last night:

