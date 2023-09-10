An investigation is underway involving WWE star Matt Riddle at JFK Airport in New York City.

TMZ reports that Riddle shared a photo of a Port Authority Police Officer in a now-deleted Instagram post, in which he alleged sexual assault and harassment during his time at JFK Airport. The post reads, “Nothing like being sexually assaulted by an officer and harassed at JFK Airport. No means no, and just because I’m nice doesn’t mean yes!!! A**hole!!! I don’t know their Twitter or Instagram handles, but I took pictures. Normally, I’m nonchalant, but today was exceptionally bizarre and discomforting, with deliberate attempts to belittle and humiliate me. This ranks among my most unsettling travel experiences. Thanks NYC, for your supposed progressiveness and acceptance!”

The report mentions that Riddle’s deleted post prompted an official investigation. Law enforcement sources revealed that Port Authority officers were summoned due to reports of a disorderly person disembarking from a plane, and they subsequently encountered Riddle in the terminal. Notably, an official police report was never filed, and Riddle, who exhibited apologetic behavior, was permitted to leave the scene. Nevertheless, he later posted about the alleged sexual assault on social media.

Riddle has since made a new post on social media saying that he finally left JFK and never wants to return.

Wrestling Headlines will keep you updated on this story.