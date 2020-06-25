Strap Match and More Announced for Next Week’s WWE NXT Episode

Next Wednesday’s WWE NXT episode on the USA Network is shaping up to be a loaded show.
It’s been announced that the first-ever Strap Match in NXT will air next week with Dexter Lumis taking on Roderick Strong.
There will also be a Fatal 4 Way next week with the winner becoming the new #1 contender to NXT Women’s Champion Io Shirai for a future title shot. The Fatal 4 Way will feature Mia Yim, Candice LeRae, Tegan Nox and Dakota Kai.
There will also be 2-on-1 mixed action next week as Robert Stone and Aliyah take on Rhea Ripley. If Ripley loses the match, she will be joining The Robert Stone Brand.
Stay tuned for updates on next week’s NXT episode.
