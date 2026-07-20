As noted, Penta was briefly caught without his trademark mask on during Fanatics Fest in New York City.

Streamer N3on was attending the event while broadcasting live when his cameraperson inadvertently captured the WWE star unmasked as they walked through the venue.

After realizing what had happened, Penta approached N3on and asked that the footage be deleted. N3on agreed to remove the clip from the stream.

Despite that, the moment was quickly clipped by viewers watching live, and the footage has since spread across social media and throughout online wrestling circles (see video and photos below).

In an update, N3on has surfaced via social media to release a video apologizing for the situation.

“I just wanted to apologize,” he said. “It was a clear misunderstanding. They told him that he could take the mask off in that area, and they told me I could stream in that area, and it just splashed, and s**t happened.”

He added, “It was never my intention to anger you on purpose. I’m sorry.”

Penta is scheduled to defend his WWE Intercontinental Championship against Chad Gable at WWE SummerSlam 2026, which goes down on August 1 and August 2 from US Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, MN.

Make sure to join us here at WrestlingHeadlines.com on 8/1 and 8/2 for live WWE SummerSlam 2026 Results coverage.

Streamer N3on issues a public apology to Penta after accidentally recording him without his mask at Fanatics Fest. pic.twitter.com/DFnBCKvbup — FADE (@FadeAwayMedia) July 19, 2026