A Street Fight and more grudge matches have been announced for next week’s WWE NXT 2.0 episode.

The Street Fight will see Dakota Kai and Raquel Gonzalez wrap their feud. The former partners have been feuding for months and on this week’s show, Gonzalez stated that she just needs to end Kai. This week’s NXT also saw Kai lose to Cora Jade. Kai tried to attack Jade with her shovel after the bout but Gonzalez made the save and they brawled into the parking lot.

The feud between Pete Dunne and Tony D’Angelo will also heat up next week as they do battle in singles action after weeks of feuding. Trick Williams vs. Dexter Lumis has also been announced for next week.

Finally, Von Wagner will be in action next week against an opponent to be named. Wagner appeared in a brief backstage segment on this week’s NXT show and said last week Kyle O’Reilly was the first body to break, and he will continue to smash people next week because he can, and if anyone has a problem with that they can say it to his face.

Stay tuned for more on next week's NXT.

