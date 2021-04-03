AEW has released a new video on their company Youtube channel featuring Tony Schiavone, who has announced the full lineup for the promotion’s “The House Always Wins” house show, which will be headlined by a TNT title match and a street fight between Cody Rhodes and Aaron Solow. Check out the lineup below.
-Orange Cassidy in action
-Battle Royale where the winner faces Darby Allin for the TNT title in the main event
-Eddie Kingston versus Cezar Bononi
-Dante Martin/Jurassic Express versus The Pinnacle
-Jade Cargill in action
-Red Velvet/Tay Conti/Hikaru Shida versus Britt Baker/Nyla Rose/The Bunny
-Kenny Omega/Michael Nakazawa versus The Sydal Brothers
-Cody Rhodes versus Aaron Solow in a Duuuval Street Fight
-Young Bucks/Brandon Cutler versus Death Triangle
-Darby Allin versus the winner of the battle royale