AEW has released a new video on their company Youtube channel featuring Tony Schiavone, who has announced the full lineup for the promotion’s “The House Always Wins” house show, which will be headlined by a TNT title match and a street fight between Cody Rhodes and Aaron Solow. Check out the lineup below.

-Orange Cassidy in action

-Battle Royale where the winner faces Darby Allin for the TNT title in the main event

-Eddie Kingston versus Cezar Bononi

-Dante Martin/Jurassic Express versus The Pinnacle

-Jade Cargill in action

-Red Velvet/Tay Conti/Hikaru Shida versus Britt Baker/Nyla Rose/The Bunny

-Kenny Omega/Michael Nakazawa versus The Sydal Brothers

-Cody Rhodes versus Aaron Solow in a Duuuval Street Fight

-Young Bucks/Brandon Cutler versus Death Triangle

-Darby Allin versus the winner of the battle royale