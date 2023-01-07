AEW has announced two matchups for next week’s edition of Rampage, which will take place at the Forum in Los Angeles, California.

UPDATE LINEUP FOR 1/13 RAMPAGE:

-Eddie Kingston & Ortiz vs. Malakai Black & Brody King

-Anna Jay & Tay Melo vs. Willow Nightingale & Ruby Soho in a Street Fight