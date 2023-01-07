AEW has announced two matchups for next week’s edition of Rampage, which will take place at the Forum in Los Angeles, California.
First…Eddie Kingston and Ortiz will team up to take on Brody King and Malakai Black from the House of Black.
Then…Tay Melo and Anna Jay from the Jericho Appreciation Society will battle Ruby Soho and Willow Nightingale in a Street Fight.
UPDATE LINEUP FOR 1/13 RAMPAGE:
-Eddie Kingston & Ortiz vs. Malakai Black & Brody King
-Anna Jay & Tay Melo vs. Willow Nightingale & Ruby Soho in a Street Fight