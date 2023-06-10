Impact Wrestling will return to the Ohio Expo Center in Columbus, OH tonight for another round of TV tapings with the fallout from Friday’s Against All Odds pay-per-view, which includes new Impact World Champion Alex Shelley and new Impact X-Division Champion Chris Sabin. If you’re attending tonight’s tapings and would like to help with spoilers, please e-mail me.

The following matches have been announced for tonight’s TV tapings, to air in the next few weeks:

* PCO vs. Deaner in a Street Fight

* Moose vs. Rich Swann

* Mike Bailey and Jonathan Gresham vs. two members of The Design

* Knockouts World Tag Team Champion Taylor Wilde vs. Killer Kelly

* oVe (Sami Callihan, Jake Crist, Madman Fulton) vs. Brian Myers, John Skyler and Jason Hotch

* Impact Digital Media Champion Joe Hendry vs. Yuya Uemura

* Steve Maclin and Impact Hall of Famer Bully Ray vs. Frankie Kazarian and Eddie Edwards

