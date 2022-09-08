Major League Wrestling issued the following press release announcing that former world champion Jacob Fatu will be taking on Willie Mack in a street fight at the September 18th Super Series 22 event from Atlanta, Georgia. This comes hours after the promotion revealed that Mack would be competing at the show. Full details are below.

(ATLANTA, GA) – Major League Wrestling today announced Jacob Fatu vs. Willie Mack at MLW: SUPER SERIES’22 presented by MLA from greater Atlanta on Sunday, September 18 at the Space Event Center at 6100 Live Oak Pkwy in Norcross, Georgia 30093.

The card is a FUSION TV taping, airing on beIN SPORTS nationwide on cable and dish and in over 60 countries around the world.

The Mac is Major League. South Central LA’s self-proclaimed “chocolate thunder” has set his MLW debut for September 18th in Atlanta in a big bout as two of the west coast’s finest rumble.

A talented fighter, blending lucha, technical and high-flying, the charismatic Mack has been a standout everywhere he’s competed.

From claiming IMPACT’s X-Division championship to tours of Lucha Libre AAA in Mexico, Willie Mack is a savvy and unpredictable competitor… and he’ll need these qualities and his experience when he steps foot into the ring against the “Samoan Werewolf” Fatu.

The “Samoan Smashing Machine” has been on a path of destruction, dominating all in recent competition, earning wins over Mads Krugger and Bestia 666 in recent months.

A perennial top ranked fighter in MLW, Fatu welcomes the challenge and unique dimension Willie Mack brings to the ring.

The debut puts Willie Mack in the deep end in his first night in MLW. Will he make a big splash with a big win?

Find out in Atlanta at MLW Super Series’22.

CARD

World Heavyweight Championship

Alex Hammerstone (champion) vs. Bandido (AAA)

Street Fight

Jacob Fatu vs. Willie Mack

World Middleweight Championship

Myron Reed (champion) vs. Shun Skywalker (DRAGONGATE)

National Openweight Championship

Davey Richards (champion) vs. SB KENTo (DRAGONGATE)

¡Lucha Libre Trios Match!

Microman, Laredo Kid & Komander vs. Taurus, Gino Medina & Mini Abismo Negro

Also scheduled to appear:

Women’s World Featherweight Champion Taya Valkyrie

Mance Warner

Alex Kane and the BOMAYE Fight Club

The Samoan SWAT Team

Plus more!

More talent and matches will be announced in the coming weeks ahead at MLW.com.

