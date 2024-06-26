The lineup for the WWE NXT Heatwave 2024 “go-home” episode of WWE NXT on the USA Network is starting to take shape.

Coming out of this week’s episode of WWE NXT on June 25, three matches and one segment were announced for next week’s show.

Scheduled for what will be the final episode of the weekly two-hour NXT on USA prime time Tuesday night program at the Capitol Wrestling Center in Orlando, FL. on July 2 is a Street Fight pitting Michin one-on-one against Jaida Parker.

Additionally, Roxanne Perez and Lola Vice will face-off on the 7/2 show, Wendy Choo will battle Carlee Bright, and tag-team action will take place with the New Catch Republic duo of Tyler Bate & Pete Dunne squaring off against the team of Hank Walker & Tank Ledger.

Make sure to join us here every Tuesday night at 8/7c for live WWE NXT results coverage from Orlando, FL.