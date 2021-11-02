Major League Wrestling issued the following press release announcing that Los Parks will defend the MLW tag team titles against 5150 in a street fight at this Saturday’s tapings of Fusion from the 2300 Arena in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Full details, including an updated look at the full card for the event, can be found below.

Major League Wrestling (MLW®) today announced a Philly Street Fight for the World Tag Team Champion: Los Parks (c) vs. 5150 for this Saturday November 6 at the 2300 Arena in Philadelphia, featuring an MLW Fusion TV taping.

Konnan has demanded 5150 get a crack at Los Parks for the World Tag Team Championship dating back to July and Cesar Duran has finally granted Konnan’s crew their shot… in a Philly Street Fight!

Los Parks’ reign as the World Tag Team Champions has been one of dominance and questionable tactics. Utilizing the “Freebird” rule where any 2 of the 3 Los Parks can defend the titles, Los Parks have been a difficult team to compete against. Especially when they’ve been known to sneak in a fresh Park from underneath the ring to help secure the win.

5150 have been unstoppable since rolling up on the scene in July. From causing a ruckus in the Battle Riot to ending Injustice, 5150 have the bonafides to warrant a shot and give Los Parks a run for their money.

Now the stage is set for a violent collision in an arena celebrated for taking fights to the streets where anything can and will happen.

Will Los Parks extinguish 5150’s momentum? Will 5150’s Slice Boogie and Danny “Limelight” Rivera dethrone the legendary lucha family?

Find out LIVE November 6 in Philadelphia at WAR CHAMBER.

CARD

WAR CHAMBER MATCH:

Alex Hammerstone, EJ Nduka, Richard Holliday & ??? vs. CONTRA UNIT (Jacob Fatu, Mads Krugger, Josef Samael & Ikuro Kwon)

Ladder Match for the Vacant National Openweight Championship

Alex Shelley vs. Myron Reed vs. Alex Kane vs. Zenshi vs. ???

OPERA CUP SEMI-FINALS

TJP vs. Calvin Tankman

LA Park vs. “Notorious 187” Homicide

nZo vs. Matt Cross

Willow Nightingale vs. Holidead (with Dr Dax)

Winner Gets Briefcase full or Cesar’s Cash!

Aramis vs. Arez

Sea Stars vs. Top Dogs

OPERA CUP FINALS

The debut of “Big Beef” Gnarls Garvin

Additional athletes and talent signed to compete and appear include:

Davey Richards • King Muertes • Cesar Duran • World Tag Team Champions Los Parks • 5150 •Alicia Atout • Warhorse • KC Navarro • King Mo. Plus more to be announced in the days ahead!

