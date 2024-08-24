WWE is bringing a Street Fight with a title on-the-line to next week’s Bash In Berlin “go-home” episode of SmackDown.

During the August 23 episode of the WWE on FOX blue brand program, “Queen” Nia Jax and Michin were involved in a backstage brawl, which led to an announcement of a Street Fight between the two for the August 30 episode of SmackDown.

Jax’s WWE Women’s Championship will be on-the-line for the bout.

Also expected but not yet officially announced for the 8/30 WWE SmackDown is a battle involving Legado Del Fantasma and the team of Baron Corbin and Apollo Crews, as well as the fourth showdown between Andrade and Carmelo Hayes.

Make sure to join us here every Friday night at 8/7c for live WWE SmackDown results coverage.