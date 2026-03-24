WWE is coming to “The Empire State” next week.

And the first match is booked.

During the March 23 episode of WWE Raw on Netflix at the TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts, a big match was announced for next week’s show on March 30 at Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York.

Following their victory via disqualification over The Usos on the 3/23 WWE Raw show, The Vision duo of Austin Theory and Logan Paul will be challenging Jey and Jimmy Uso for the WWE Tag-Team Championships next week.

In a Street Fight.

Paul Heyman, “The Oracle” for The Vision, approached WWE Raw General Manager Adam Pearce backstage to get the match booked for the 3/30 show in NYC.

For those interested, you can check out our complete WWE Raw Results 3/23/26 here at WrestlingHeadlines.com.

Make sure to join us here every Monday night at 8/7c for live WWE Raw Results coverage.