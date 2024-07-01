WWE has announced the opening matchup for tomorrow’s edition of NXT, which will once again take place from the Performance Center in Orlando, Florida.

The Michin vs. Jaida Parker street fight bout will kick off the broadcast.

FULL LINEUP:

-Michin vs. Jaida Parker in a street fight

-Roxanne Perez and Lola Vice face off

-New Catch Republic (Tyler Bate & Pete Dunne) vs. Hank Walker & Tank Ledger

-Wendy Choo vs. Carlee Bright

-Trick Williams, Shawn Spears, Ethan Page, and Je’Von Evans contract signing for NXT Heatwave

-Gallus (Joe Coffey & Wolfgang) vs. Tyson Dupont & Tyriek Igwe