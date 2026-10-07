The General Insurance is launching a new ‘Street Fighter’ contest in conjunction with their new Roman Reigns advertising campaign, which features “The OTC” in his Akuma look from the new movie based on the iconic video game.

The following press release was issued this week with all of the details:

The General Insurance® Gives Street Fighter’s Iconic Beat-Up Car a Break

Fans have a chance to win a real-life, fully pixelated recreation of the Street Fighter II Bonus Stage Car that Street Fighter players have spent decades smashing in the game’s infamous Bonus Stage

NASHVILLE, Tenn., — The General Insurance® believes everyone deserves a break, even a car that has spent decades getting kicked, punched and smashed to pieces. In celebration of the upcoming “Street Fighter” film and alongside its recently released “Street Fighter” ads, The General is bringing the Street Fighter Bonus Stage car from the game’s Bonus Stage, one of the most recognizable vehicles in video game history, into the real world and giving it a full restoration.

One lucky “Street Fighter” fan will have the chance to win the restored iconic vehicle and a cash prize of $25,400.69 by entering a nationwide sweepstakes now through November 18, 2026. The design of the build, recently unveiled live at ComplexCon in Los Angeles, recreates the pixelated vehicle players have seen on their screens for decades, complete with custom pixel upholstery, new leather seats, a coin-slot change holder that works as a seat warmer, upgraded speakers and more. Fans can click here to enter.

Renowned Hollywood car builder Dennis McCarthy and his company Vehicle Effects were tasked with bringing the vehicle from the screen to the streets, and each step of the unique build was documented along the way. McCarthy has built some of Hollywood’s most recognizable vehicles and is best known for his longtime work on the “Fast & Furious” franchise.

“I’ve built a lot of wild cars over the years, but there’s something really fun about taking a car people have spent decades destroying in a video game and giving it a second life,” said McCarthy. “Street Fighter fans know this car the second they see it, so we wanted to get every detail right while making it something you could actually drive. And after all the hits this thing has taken, I’d say it had more than earned a break.”

For The General, the program goes beyond simply restoring an iconic car. The brand knows that people can take some hits and dings of their own when it comes to auto insurance. A lapse in coverage, a late payment, an accident or a less-than-perfect driving record can make getting insured feel like an actual battle. The General’s approach is to help take the fight out of getting insured with great customer service and affordable rates when drivers need them most.

“At The General, we’ve always believed everyone deserves a break, and this time, we decided to take that idea pretty literally,” said Chauncey Citchens, director of marketing at The General. “Our partnership with Street Fighter gave us an unexpected way to bring that promise to life by taking a car fans have spent decades beating up, giving it a fresh start and ultimately putting the keys in the hands of one lucky fan. If this car can get a second chance, we think people deserve one too.”

The activation also builds on The General’s new “Street Fighter” ad campaign, which features WWE Superstar and actor Joe “Roman Reigns” Anoa’i in the role of Akuma. Through its partnerships with the WWE and these latest efforts with “Street Fighter,” The General has continued to find new ways to connect with fans through advertising, content and experiences centered around the passions they care about most.

For more information and content around the “Street Fighter” campaign, visit www.thegeneral.com and follow the brand on Instagram, X, and YouTube.

About The General Insurance

The General Automobile Insurance Services, Inc. (The General®) is a licensed auto insurance agency and a subsidiary of Sentry Insurance Company. For over 60 years, The General has served drivers who may not qualify for coverage through traditional insurers. The General takes an empathetic approach to insurance, offering flexible and reasonably priced options designed to help drivers get the coverage they need, when they need it. To learn more about The General, visit www.thegeneral.com and follow the brand on TikTok, Instagram, X, and YouTube.