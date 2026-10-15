Cody Rhodes is receiving praise for his performance in the new “Street Fighter” movie, despite the film itself drawing mixed-to-negative reviews from critics.

The WWE Superstar portrays Guile in the video game adaptation, which also features Roman Reigns as Akuma. While the film currently holds a 41% approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes and a 6.1 out of 10 rating on IMDb, Rhodes has emerged as one of the more positively reviewed aspects of the production.

The Hollywood News praised Rhodes’ performance, particularly his comedic timing, describing him as a standout in the film.

“Wrestler Cody Rhodes is a scene-stealing stunner as high haired Guile. Rhodes proves himself to have a great talent for comedy and his line delivery is on point.”

The Guardian offered similar praise, noting that Rhodes is “genuinely funny in the way he barks pleasantries and threats in equal measure.”

Entertainment Tonight also praised Rhodes’ performance.

“Cody Rhodes steals every scene he’s in, and I genuinely had a blast from beginning to end,” Entertainment journalist Joseph Deckelmeier wrote.

ClutchPoints highlighted the performances of both WWE stars, noting that Reigns “brings ‘OTC’ energy to Akuma.” The outlet also singled out Rhodes as one of the film’s biggest surprises, suggesting that his comedic performance could catch wrestling fans off guard.

According to the review, Rhodes’ “first couple of lines will shock any WWE fans who only know him from his work in the squared circle.”

Not all of the early reactions have been favorable, however. The Associated Press gave “Street Fighter” just one out of four stars, describing the film as “a complete mess.”

Despite the criticism surrounding the movie overall, Rhodes’ portrayal of Guile appears to be generating positive attention as he continues expanding his career outside of WWE.