AEW President Tony Khan took to Twitter today to announce that Mark Briscoe will face off against Ricochet in a stretcher match at AEW Double or Nothing 2025, which takes place on Sunday, May 25, in Phoenix, AZ.

You can check out the updated lineup for AEW Double or Nothing 2025 below:

* Anarchy in the Arena Match: Participants TBD

* Men’s Owen Hart Tournament Final: Hangman Page vs. Will Ospreay

* Women’s Owen Hart Tournament Final: Jamie Hayter vs. Mercedes Mone

* AEW Women’s World Championship: Toni Storm (c) vs. Mina Shirakawa

* AEW World Tag Team Championship: The Hurt Syndicate (c) vs. Dustin Rhodes & Sammy Guevara

* Stretcher Match: Mark Briscoe vs. Ricochet

* FTR vs. Nigel McGuiness & Daniel Garcia

During a recent interview with Conrad Thompson for “Insiders,” wrestling seamstress Sandra Gray revealed that she’s planning to release a book at some point covering her career. She said,

“I’m going to. I can tell you it’s not ready. I’ve been working on it for a while. There are a lot of pictures. I’m telling about how I got into the business. It’s got some special things like QR codes that you’re able to scan into some behind the scenes stuff that I haven’t put on social media. I’m hoping the first few books that I get to hold and see, I want to put real fabric swatches in it of the gear that I made. I don’t throw away anything. I learned to keep everything. I have swatches of things that are related to pictures in the book. Someone told me, when I told them that idea, they said, ‘You don’t have to put the real thing in there. Nobody is going to know.’ I said, ‘They won’t, but I know.’ I can’t wait to get to that part. I’m going to take the first (number) of books and cut swatches and put them right by where the gear is. This goes through my whole career from WCW, WWE, and AEW.“

Former ECW World Champion Rhino is the featured guest on tomorrow’s edition of Hey! (EW). The new episode debuts tomorrow morning on the official AEW YouTube channel.

Swerve Strickland took to Twitter today to post some photos and videos of his first pitch at yesterday’s Arizona Diamondbacks game.

Thank you @Dbacks and way to get the W!!! pic.twitter.com/8ictjEDiGl — The Realest Swerve Strickland (@swerveconfident) May 17, 2025

And finally, Cash Wheeler of FTR turned 38 years old today, and AEW wished him a happy birthday.