Mark Briscoe is looking to settle the score in a big way at AEW Double Or Nothing.

In a digital exclusive released this week, Briscoe issued a challenge to Ricochet for a Stretcher Match at the upcoming pay-per-view on May 25. The veteran said it’s time to put an end to their rivalry once and for all — and he’s ready to up the ante.

“Ricochet, you have been the perpetual thorn in my side. The proverbial chap of my ass,” Briscoe stated. “So it’s about time we ended this!”

The challenge comes after this week’s AEW Dynamite: Beach Break, where Briscoe ran in to save Zach Gowen from further punishment at the hands of Ricochet.

Currently advertised for the 5/25 pay-per-view is Anarchy in the Arena, Will Ospreay vs. Hangman Page in the Men’s Owen Hart Cup Finals, Mercedes Mone vs. Jamie Hayter in the Women’s Owen Hart Cup Finals, as well as “Timeless” Toni Storm vs. Mina Shirakawa for the AEW Women’s World Championship.

