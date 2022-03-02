New Japan Pro Wrestling issued the following press release announcing more matchups for the March 20th Strong Style Evolved event from the Tampa/St.Petersburgh Coliseum in Florida. Check out the new matchups, along with the rest of the lineup, below.
-Tom Lawlor versus Clark Connors for the NJPW STRONG Openweight championship
-Buddy Matthews versus Yuya Uemura
-Fred Rosser/Eddie Kingston versus Fred Yehi/Daniel Garcia
-Rocky Romero/Wheeler Yuta versus JR Kratos/Black Tiger
-Jay White open challenge
-Blake Christian versus Shane “Swerve” Strickland
-Mascara Dorada versus TJP
-Ren Narita versus Jay Lethal
