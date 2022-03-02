New Japan Pro Wrestling issued the following press release announcing more matchups for the March 20th Strong Style Evolved event from the Tampa/St.Petersburgh Coliseum in Florida. Check out the new matchups, along with the rest of the lineup, below.

-Tom Lawlor versus Clark Connors for the NJPW STRONG Openweight championship

-Buddy Matthews versus Yuya Uemura

-Fred Rosser/Eddie Kingston versus Fred Yehi/Daniel Garcia

-Rocky Romero/Wheeler Yuta versus JR Kratos/Black Tiger

-Jay White open challenge

-Blake Christian versus Shane “Swerve” Strickland

-Mascara Dorada versus TJP

-Ren Narita versus Jay Lethal