WWE is looking to load up the Raw 30th Anniversary show later this month.

The company will celebrate three decades since Raw first appeared on television on January 11, 1993.

The show will emanate from Philadelphia’s Wells Fargo Center on January 23, 2023.

WrestleTix noted that the show has sold 3,059 tickets with 396 tickets left, so it will be a sell out.

According to the company’s website, Roman Reigns, Becky Lynch, Seth Rollins, Bianca Belair, Becky Lynch, and Bobby Lashley. No matches have yet to be confirmed for the show.