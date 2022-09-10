STRONGHEARTS are coming to GCW as Game Changer Wrestling announced CIMA, El Lindaman & T-Hawk will make their promotional debut at the 9/27 show from Shinkiba 1stRING in Tokyo.
The promotion will be returning to the country for the first time since the COVID-10 pandemic for three shows on 9/26, 9/27 and 10/4.
GCW is going to be running an event in Liverpool, England next before heading out to Japan.
🇯🇵JAPAN UPDATE 🇯🇵
THE STRONG HEARTS make their GCW Debut on September 27th in TOKYO!
Tickets for all 3 GCW events in Japan are On Sale NOW!https://t.co/GQRmSzA2hu
9/26 – PLANET DEATH
9/27 – DEAD ON ARRIVAL
10/4 – WAR READY
All shows held at Shin-kiba 1st Ring#GCWJapan pic.twitter.com/YqqMdpQY5L
