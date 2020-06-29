Stu Bennett On The Obstacles To Him Making An In-Ring Return

During his interview with comicbookmovie.com, Stu Bennett spoke on why it would be a struggle for him to make a full time wrestling return.
Part of my issue is that I’m close to 40 now. I’m 40 in two months, so the prospect of going back and working a full-time professional wrestling schedule isn’t particularly high on my agenda at the moment. That might change. It was very kind of Cody to say that, I’m still very good friends with Cody. We’ve been tight for ten plus years, and he’s done an amazing job with AEW. I am really excited about the explosion in opportunities in the professional wrestling world.
I work for NWA currently as a commentator, and there’s Ring of Honor which a friend of mine Marty Scurll is running the moment, obviously IMPACT has done some great stuff recently and grown from the ashes of where they were years ago, and then there’s all the Japanese stuff, and there’s some good stuff going on in the UK too.
