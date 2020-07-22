Stu Bennett On Which AEW Wrestler Came Up With The Bad News Barrett Gimmick

During his interview with Chris Van Vliet, Stu Bennett revealed that it was Cody Rhodes who originally came up with the idea for the Bad News Barrett character. Here’s what he had to say:
That started on something called ‘The JBL and Cole Show’, which was JBL, Michael Cole, Cody and a couple of other people who had been doing this quirky Internet show for a while. Cody, notorious liar in the locker room, and I say that with all respect because he’s not mean about it, but he likes to tell bulls–t stories about people.
One day, I walked into the locker room, and he was telling all the guys in the locker room that when was a kid, he used to watch me wrestling. I was wrestling as a character called ‘Bad News Barrett’ who would walk into the ring and say, ‘hey guys, I got some bad news. The show’s cancelled.’ That was Cody’s running joke.
You can listen to the interview below:
Credit: Chris Van Vliet. H/T WrestlingInc.
- Adam Cole Storms Out of Pat McAfee Interview After Incident
- Reported Issues Between Tessa Blanchard and Impact Wrestling
- Jim Ross and Taz Say WWE Insults Fan’s Intelligence, Talk Acknowledging WWE Backgrounds In AEW
- Seth Rollins Issues Statement on the Current State of Pro Wrestling
- Promoters Have Tried to Get Monty Brown to Come Out of Retirement – Does He Have Interest?
- IMPACT Notes: Update On Aces & Eights, Rumor Killer On Rusev, ECW Legend At Tapings and more
- Lio Rush and AEW’s Big Swole Show Support For Naomi After Last Night’s WWE SmackDown
- Apollo Crew Sends Warning After Being Pulled from WWE Extreme Rules
- Why Billie Kay Missed Last Night’s WWE RAW
- Adam Cole Storms Out of Pat McAfee Interview After Incident
- Rey Mysterio No Longer Under Contract With WWE, Extreme Rules Grudge Match Against Seth Rollins To Be Announced?
- IMPACT Notes: Update On Aces & Eights, Rumor Killer On Rusev, ECW Legend At Tapings and more
- Arn Anderson Recalls The Shield Being A Dominant Faction, Says WWE Should Just Let Seth Rollins Do His Thing
- WWE to Release The Velveteen Dream Soon?
- Lio Rush and AEW’s Big Swole Show Support For Naomi After Last Night’s WWE SmackDown