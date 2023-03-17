Stu Grayson is All Elite…again.

The Canadian star made his return to the promotion at last night’s Dynamite in Winnipeg, where he reunited with his Dark Order brothers to face-off against the Blackpool Combat Club in tag team action. Despite a great showing, Grayson ended up tapping out after Jon Moxley trapped him in a rear naked choke.

Fortunately, Grayson will get another opportunity to compete for AEW as Tony Khan has announced that he has re-signed with the promotion. Khan writes, “Welcome back to AEW, @stu_dos! After a great match last night on #AEWDynamite in his return, he’s more motivated than ever, and now it’s official: Stu Grayson is All Elite, again!”

Grayson left AEW in May 2022 after his contract expired and the two sides failed to agree on a new one. Check out Khan’s tweet below.