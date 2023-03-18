AEW has announced several new matchups for next week’s episode of Dynamite on TBS.

The Gunns will be putting their AEW tag team titles on the line against Top Flight following a confrontation backstage.

Stu Grayson, who recently re-signed with the company, will be taking on Jon Moxley after calling the Purveyor of Violence out in a new promo.

Also announced was Toni Storm taking on Skye Blue. Full updated lineup can be found below.

-The Gunns vs. Top Flight for the AEW tag team championship

-Kenny Omega vs. El Hijo Del Vikingo

-Jon Moxley vs. Stu Grayson

-Toni Storm vs. Skye Blue

-HOOK vs. Stokely Hathaway No Disqualification