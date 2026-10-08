Former WWE executive Stuart Snyder says he helped initiate the company’s purchase of WCW by contacting people he knew at Turner. He also says the WCW video library was a significant reason he wanted the deal, even as others focused on the brand.

Snyder discussed the 2001 acquisition with Chris Jericho on the original Talk Is Jericho video. Asked whether he was involved in the talks, Snyder described the first outreach as an expression of interest rather than a completed agreement.

“I say this without an ego. I was intimately involved in those. The genesis of that deal was watching what was happening with WCW and reaching out to the folks I knew at Turner because of my past relationships. I knew everybody there. So, reaching out and going, ‘If you ever want to do anything with WCW, I think we would be interested.’ And that started the journey, and it took a while, but ultimately we made that deal. And I think that’s what I’m most proud of, bringing that to the company.”

Snyder said he wanted WCW to continue as a standalone brand, but saw value in bringing its talent and footage into WWE. He credited the library as an asset he expected to grow more valuable over time.

“Having the foresight of that video library coming into WWE … Everybody thought it was about the brand, and I wanted WCW to continue. I mean, the vision was at that time WCW would have a standalone brand. … The reason I really wanted it … on the business side, it was a matter of we could get this great talent into our camp, but also that video library was sitting there, which I knew downstream, further down the road, was going to be valuable to the company.”

Snyder also challenged the common description of WCW’s sale price as simply cheap. He said the absence of a television commitment meant WWE was taking a risk with the name, contracts and library it acquired.