Another WWE NXT UK Superstar is coming soon to the NXT 2.0 brand.

This week’s NXT 2.0 episode featured a teaser vignette for Nathan Frazer, who was trained at the Black & Brave Academy owned by Seth Rollins and Marek Brave.

“My name is Nathan Frazer. I made a name for myself competing against the best in NXT UK,” Frazier said in the vignette. “But now I’ve got a one-way ticket across the Atlantic Ocean, and I can’t wait for NXT 2.0 to see what I’m all about.”

The 23 year old Frazer tweeted after this week’s NXT and confirmed that he is already living in the United States.

“See you soon @WWENXT [clapping hands emoji],” he wrote. “Oh yeah, I live in Orlando now. The weather is lovely. #WWENXT”

After a successful run on the indies as Benjamin Carter, which came as he played college soccer here in the United States, WWE signed Frazer in late October 2020 to work the NXT UK brand. He made his in-ring debut on the January 7, 2021 NXT UK episode, losing to then-Cruiserweight Champion Jordan Devlin. Frazer noted then how he went to work NXT UK because he wanted to spend some time back home in England.

It was reported at the time of his signing that Frazer had interest from WWE before working AEW and Impact Wrestling dates. Frazer made his AEW debut with a loss to FTW Champion Ricky Starks back on the September 8, 2020 edition of AEW Dark. He then returned to Dark for a win over Lee Johnson on September 22. Following that win, Frazer really impressed with his loss to Scorpio Sky on the September 22 edition of Late Night Dynamite. Frazer also made his Impact debut back in October 2020, losing to Chris Sabin during an episode of Xplosion.

After losing his NXT UK debut to Devlin, Frazer picked up two wins, over Ashton Smith and Josh Morrell. WWE then changed his name from Ben Carter to Nathan Frazer. He leaves NXT UK with a singles record of 8 wins and 8 losses. Frazer had two memorable losses in recent months – Gunther’s final NXT UK match on the January 13 episode, and a successful title defense by NXT UK Champion Ilja Dragunov on the March 3 episode, which was also Frazer’s last NXT UK match.

Frazer’s call-up to the main NXT brand comes after A-Kid and new NXT Tag Team Champions Pretty Deadly were also brought over in recent weeks.

A-Kid debuted with a win over Kushida on March 15, but then came up short against Grayson Waller in a Stand & Deliver Ladder Match qualifier on March 22, and then took another loss in the Ladder Match Second Chance Qualifier that also included Roderick Strong and new NXT North American Champion Cameron Grimes, who won the qualifier and went on to win the title at Stand & Deliver. Pretty Deadly were brought up last week as The Creed Brothers’ mystery attackers, and then won the vacant NXT Tag Team Titles in last night’s five-team Gauntlet Match.

It will be interesting to see what WWE has planned for Frazer in NXT 2.0 as some have referred to him as Rollins’ protégé at times.

Stay tuned for more on Frazer in NXT 2.0. You can see his vignette with related tweets below:

